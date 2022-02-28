Geode Capital Management LLC Takes $6.56 Million Position in SkillSoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL)

Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SkillSoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 561,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,559,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.42% of SkillSoft as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SkillSoft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $184,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new position in SkillSoft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in SkillSoft in the 2nd quarter valued at about $247,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in SkillSoft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $297,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in SkillSoft in the 2nd quarter valued at about $255,000. 41.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SKIL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of SkillSoft in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SkillSoft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of SkillSoft from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of SkillSoft from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SkillSoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

Shares of SkillSoft stock opened at $6.46 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.65 and a 200-day moving average of $9.92. SkillSoft Corp. has a 1-year low of $5.55 and a 1-year high of $12.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

SkillSoft (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $170.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.11 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SkillSoft Corp. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

