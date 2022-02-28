Geode Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO)

Geode Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 475,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 19,980 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.54% of Astronics worth $6,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ATRO. State Street Corp increased its position in Astronics by 106.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 899,749 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,755,000 after purchasing an additional 463,019 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Astronics by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 417,748 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,314,000 after buying an additional 155,250 shares during the period. Paradice Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Astronics by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,282,395 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $18,030,000 after buying an additional 57,593 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Astronics by 3,063.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 56,816 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 55,020 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Astronics by 754.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 33,739 shares during the period. 60.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of ATRO stock opened at $14.23 on Monday. Astronics Co. has a one year low of $9.94 and a one year high of $20.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.67 and its 200 day moving average is $12.91. The company has a market capitalization of $447.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 3.26.

Astronics Corp. engages in the provision of electrical power generation and distribution systems. It includes motion systems, lighting and safety systems, avionics products, aircraft structures, systems certification, and automated test systems. It operates through the Aerospace and Test Systems segments.

