Geodrill (GEO) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Geodrill (TSE:GEO – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, March 7th.

Shares of TSE:GEO opened at C$2.61 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$118.27 million and a P/E ratio of 6.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.06. Geodrill has a 52 week low of C$1.73 and a 52 week high of C$2.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.22.

Separately, TD Securities lifted their target price on Geodrill from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mineral exploration drilling services to mining companies in West Africa, Zambia, and Peru. It offers reverse circulation, core, air-core, deep directional, reverse circulation grade control, water borehole, underground, mine blast hole, and horizontal drilling services.

