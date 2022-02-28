Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Shares Up 10.4%

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Rating) shares rose 10.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.55 and last traded at $3.49. Approximately 150,808 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 7,772,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.16.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Gevo in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gevo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.42. The company has a current ratio of 13.15, a quick ratio of 13.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $682.30 million, a P/E ratio of -11.76 and a beta of 3.11.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Gevo had a negative return on equity of 10.26% and a negative net margin of 8,326.72%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Gevo, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Gevo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Gevo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gevo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gevo by 241.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,250 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 7,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NinePointTwo Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gevo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 34.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gevo, Inc is a renewable chemicals and next generation biofuels company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of renewable alternatives to petroleum-based products. It operates through the following segments: Gevo, Gevo Development and Agri-Energy. The Gevo segment focuses on the research and development activities related to the future production of isobutanol, including the development of the firm’s proprietary biocatalysts, the production and sale of renewable jet and other fuels, the retrofit process, and the next generation of chemicals and biofuels that will be based on the company’s isobutanol technology.

