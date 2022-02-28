Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.51 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Gildan Activewear in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.46. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Gildan Activewear’s FY2023 earnings at $3.20 EPS.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on GIL. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Thursday. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$52.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

NYSE:GIL opened at $39.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 3.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.45. Gildan Activewear has a fifty-two week low of $28.32 and a fifty-two week high of $43.63.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $784.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.18 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 20.77% and a return on equity of 30.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.169 per share. This is a boost from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is 20.13%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in Gildan Activewear during the 4th quarter worth $220,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gildan Activewear during the 4th quarter worth $298,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Gildan Activewear by 230.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 958,375 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $40,625,000 after acquiring an additional 668,192 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Gildan Activewear by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 62,789 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,667,000 after acquiring an additional 27,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC raised its stake in Gildan Activewear by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 21,306 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.63% of the company’s stock.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gildan Activewear, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, Alstyle, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, GOLD TOE, Anvil, Secret, Silks, and Peds.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.