Gildan Activewear Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.03 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (TSE:GIL)

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL – Get Rating) (NYSE:GIL) – Desjardins issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 23rd. Desjardins analyst C. Li expects that the company will earn $1.03 per share for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for Gildan Activewear’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.73 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.18 EPS.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$51.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Gildan Activewear to a “hold” rating and set a C$42.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$59.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Gildan Activewear from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$54.22.

GIL stock opened at C$49.62 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$51.19 and a 200-day moving average of C$49.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.91. Gildan Activewear has a 12 month low of C$35.96 and a 12 month high of C$55.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.42%.

About Gildan Activewear (Get Rating)

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.