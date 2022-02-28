Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) President Acquires $20,920.00 in Stock

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Rating) President Robert G. Cutlip purchased 1,000 shares of Gladstone Commercial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.92 per share, for a total transaction of $20,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:GOOD traded down $0.19 on Monday, hitting $21.19. 345,340 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,673. The stock has a market capitalization of $800.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -178.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.05. Gladstone Commercial Co. has a 52 week low of $18.84 and a 52 week high of $26.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 6.98 and a current ratio of 6.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.67.

Get Gladstone Commercial alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.1254 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.10%. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,250.00%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,683,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,100,000 after purchasing an additional 127,530 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 780,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,602,000 after buying an additional 69,367 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 2.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 418,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,433,000 after buying an additional 8,032 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 8.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 838,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,923,000 after buying an additional 67,438 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 4.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 251,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,668,000 after buying an additional 10,236 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.80% of the company’s stock.

About Gladstone Commercial (Get Rating)

Gladstone Commercial Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, managing and ownership of office and industrial properties. Its portfolio consists of single-tenant commercial and industrial real properties. The company was founded by David John Gladstone on February 14, 2003 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Commercial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Commercial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.