Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.52 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($0.52) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Glaukos’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.47) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.57). Glaukos reported earnings per share of ($0.21) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 147.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Glaukos will report full year earnings of ($2.06) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.80) to ($1.84). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.64) to ($1.37). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Glaukos.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.06. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 16.87% and a negative return on equity of 6.55%. The company had revenue of $73.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.27 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GKOS. Stephens upgraded Glaukos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Glaukos from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Glaukos from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Glaukos from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, BTIG Research raised Glaukos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.33.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GKOS. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Glaukos by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 212,980 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,464,000 after buying an additional 2,527 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new position in shares of Glaukos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $875,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Glaukos by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 223,355 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,926,000 after buying an additional 84,586 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Glaukos by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,135 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Glaukos by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 103,845 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,615,000 after purchasing an additional 16,814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GKOS traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $55.29. 12,918 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 509,611. Glaukos has a twelve month low of $39.35 and a twelve month high of $99.00. The company has a quick ratio of 7.60, a current ratio of 7.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.43 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.44.

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B.

