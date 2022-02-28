Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) Holdings Boosted by Perceptive Advisors LLC

Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,407,399 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 254,710 shares during the quarter. Global Blood Therapeutics accounts for approximately 1.6% of Perceptive Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned approximately 6.84% of Global Blood Therapeutics worth $112,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,272,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,826,000 after purchasing an additional 104,532 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 24.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,300,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,575,000 after buying an additional 449,419 shares during the period. Casdin Capital LLC raised its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 1,925,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,049,000 after buying an additional 615,000 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 54.8% during the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,160,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,580,000 after acquiring an additional 410,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 16.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 776,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,776,000 after purchasing an additional 110,167 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

GBT has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Global Blood Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBT traded up $0.65 during trading on Monday, hitting $30.49. The stock had a trading volume of 6,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,323,913. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 1.20. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.61 and a 12-month high of $46.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.66. The company has a quick ratio of 5.91, a current ratio of 9.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.23). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 155.63% and a negative return on equity of 102.42%. The firm had revenue of $56.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.00) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases. The company was founded by Matthew P. Jacobson, Andrej Sali, Jack Taunton, Charles J.

