Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($1.21) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:GBT)

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, February 23rd. William Blair analyst R. Prasad now expects that the company will earn ($1.21) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.97). William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.12) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.13) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.36) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.81) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($1.41) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.44) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.38) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.30) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($5.53) EPS.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.23). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 102.42% and a negative net margin of 155.63%. The business had revenue of $56.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.00) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $72.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBT opened at $29.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.67. Global Blood Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $24.61 and a fifty-two week high of $46.96. The company has a quick ratio of 5.91, a current ratio of 9.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 90,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

