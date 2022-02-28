Global Crossing Airlines Group (CVE:JET) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1.40

Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (CVE:JET – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$1.40 and last traded at C$1.40, with a volume of 18158 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.45.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.70. The company has a market capitalization of C$65.11 million and a PE ratio of -2.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.95.

Get Global Crossing Airlines Group alerts:

About Global Crossing Airlines Group (CVE:JET)

Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc operates in the airline business. It focuses to fly as an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) and wet lease charter airline serving the United States, the Caribbean, and Latin American markets. The company is based in Dover, Delaware.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global Crossing Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Crossing Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.