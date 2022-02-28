Global Fund Lp Lind II Acquires 395,009 Shares of ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK) Stock

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK – Get Rating) major shareholder Global Fund Lp Lind II bought 395,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.03 per share, with a total value of $406,859.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Global Fund Lp Lind II also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 28th, Global Fund Lp Lind II bought 32,277 shares of ReWalk Robotics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.05 per share, with a total value of $33,890.85.

On Thursday, January 27th, Global Fund Lp Lind II bought 1,750 shares of ReWalk Robotics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.06 per share, with a total value of $1,855.00.

On Tuesday, January 25th, Global Fund Lp Lind II purchased 200 shares of ReWalk Robotics stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.05 per share, with a total value of $210.00.

Shares of ReWalk Robotics stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $1.05. 476,790 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 645,971. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.18 and its 200 day moving average is $1.32. ReWalk Robotics Ltd. has a 52-week low of $0.97 and a 52-week high of $3.48.

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical device company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). ReWalk Robotics had a negative return on equity of 16.75% and a negative net margin of 213.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ReWalk Robotics Ltd. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RWLK. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in ReWalk Robotics by 1,778.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,031,313 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 976,408 shares during the last quarter. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in ReWalk Robotics in the third quarter worth $896,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in ReWalk Robotics by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 925,332 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 402,225 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in ReWalk Robotics in the fourth quarter worth $280,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in ReWalk Robotics by 150.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 100,224 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 60,257 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ReWalk Robotics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of ReWalk Robotics in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. Is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development and marketing of wearable robotic exoskeletons. The firm’s exoskeletons provide hip and knee motion to enable individuals with spinal cord injury (SCI) to stand upright, walk, turn, and climb and descend stairs.

