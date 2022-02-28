Global Ports (LON:GPH) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1.00

Global Ports Holding Plc (LON:GPH – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 126 ($1.71), with a volume of 53363 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 133.25 ($1.81).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Global Ports in a report on Friday, February 18th.

Get Global Ports alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 893.27, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 131.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 128.33. The stock has a market capitalization of £79.16 million and a PE ratio of -1.75.

Global Ports Holding Plc operates ports in Turkey, Montenegro, Malta, Spain, Bahamas, Antigua and Barbuda, Italy, and Croatia. It operates cruise ports for serving cruise liners, ferries, yachts, and mega-yachts, as well as individual passengers. The company also engages in the commercial port operations that specialize in container, bulk, and general cargo handling activities; and storage, logistics, and marine vehicle trade businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global Ports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Ports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.