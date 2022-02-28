GlobalBoost-Y Price Up 12.6% Over Last 7 Days (BSTY)

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 28th. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0134 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, GlobalBoost-Y has traded up 12.6% against the U.S. dollar. GlobalBoost-Y has a market capitalization of $240,361.91 and $1,167.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43,204.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,917.77 or 0.06753370 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.35 or 0.00262349 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $336.88 or 0.00779727 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00013770 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.03 or 0.00069513 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00007429 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $170.10 or 0.00393700 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.29 or 0.00204358 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Profile

GlobalBoost-Y is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. It launched on September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost . The official website for GlobalBoost-Y is globalboost-y.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BSTY brings a completely new algorithm to the digital currency scene, and combines it with our real products, real company, and visible & accountable leadership. They aim to improve the acceptance of digital money, providing a safe & attractive investment using Yescrypt as POW – which is ASIC and FGPA resistant.. “

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GlobalBoost-Y should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GlobalBoost-Y using one of the exchanges listed above.

