GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) to report $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for GoDaddy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the highest is $0.56. GoDaddy posted earnings of $0.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 600%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that GoDaddy will report full-year earnings of $2.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $2.58. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.16 to $3.54. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for GoDaddy.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.09 million. GoDaddy had a net margin of 6.35% and a negative return on equity of 805.65%. GoDaddy’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on GDDY. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GoDaddy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.45.

Shares of NYSE GDDY traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $83.44. 163,544 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,813,305. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37. The company has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a PE ratio of 58.24, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.57. GoDaddy has a 12 month low of $65.70 and a 12 month high of $90.43.

In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 9,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $746,612.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 4,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total transaction of $371,902.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,493 shares of company stock worth $1,353,931 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in GoDaddy during the third quarter worth $1,193,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 113.2% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 189,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,211,000 after buying an additional 100,652 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 5.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 211,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,363,000 after buying an additional 11,121 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 26.1% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 646,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,054,000 after buying an additional 133,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 5.9% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 23,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter.

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

