Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB) Shares Bought by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB – Get Rating) by 40.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,902 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned 0.19% of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 14.6% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 60,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 14,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period.

GIGB traded up $0.37 on Monday, reaching $51.16. 16 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,000. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.85. Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.39 and a 52-week high of $55.66.

