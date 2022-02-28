Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) Downgraded to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $19.50 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $21.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 1.42% from the company’s current price.

NYSE GSBD opened at $19.78 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.78 and a 200-day moving average of $19.24. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 1-year low of $17.96 and a 1-year high of $20.65.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 1,662.7% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc invests in middle market companies located in the US. The fund targets companies operating in the fields software, health technology information technology, commercial services and textiles with an investment size of $25 to $75 million and an EBITDA of $5 to $75 million. It provides financing in the form of senior secured debt, unitranche debt, junior secured, mezzanine debt and equity for acquisitions, refinancing, growth, LBOs, dividend recapitalization and restructuring transactions.

