Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 152,630 Shares of Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI – Get Rating) by 1,464.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,051 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152,630 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.10% of Quantum-Si worth $1,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quantum-Si in the third quarter worth about $68,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quantum-Si in the third quarter worth about $114,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quantum-Si in the second quarter worth about $184,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quantum-Si in the third quarter worth about $189,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Quantum-Si by 147.5% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 40,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 24,145 shares in the last quarter. 28.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Quantum-Si news, CEO John Viii Stark sold 172,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total transaction of $1,008,898.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christian Lapointe sold 12,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total value of $70,970.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Shares of QSI stock opened at $4.42 on Monday. Quantum-Si incorporated has a 1 year low of $3.79 and a 1 year high of $15.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.63.

Quantum-Si incorporated operates first next-generation protein sequencing platform for healthcare industries. Its ecosystem encompasses to decode the molecules of life, including sample preparation, sequencing, and data analysis. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Guilford, Connecticut.

