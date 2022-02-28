Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires New Holdings in iShares Global Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JXI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JXI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 23,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,359,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.92% of iShares Global Utilities ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,355,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $252,000. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

JXI stock opened at $61.94 on Monday. iShares Global Utilities ETF has a 52 week low of $55.52 and a 52 week high of $64.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.18.

iShares Global Utilities ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Utilities Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Utilities Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index and measures the performance of companies that the Index provider deems to be part of the utilities sector of the economy.

