Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 39,000 DICE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DICE)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DICE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 39,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,277,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of DICE Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DICE. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DICE Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of DICE Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $256,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DICE Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,337,000. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of DICE Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,012,000. Finally, Sands Capital Ventures LLC purchased a new position in shares of DICE Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DICE Therapeutics stock opened at $18.93 on Monday. DICE Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $13.39 and a twelve month high of $40.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.87. The company has a quick ratio of 26.79, a current ratio of 26.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DICE Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

DICE Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. Its proprietary technology platform to build a pipeline of novel oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. DICE Therapeutics Inc is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

