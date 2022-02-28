Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 119,573 Shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Rating) by 155.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,573 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP were worth $1,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 213,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 12,250 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,562,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,385,000 after acquiring an additional 147,851 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,962,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,216,000 after acquiring an additional 514,763 shares during the period. Quilter Plc raised its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 1,142,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,089,000 after acquiring an additional 308,007 shares during the period. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 4,141,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,324,000 after acquiring an additional 173,800 shares during the period. 13.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP stock opened at $8.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.07. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a fifty-two week low of $5.76 and a fifty-two week high of $8.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo SABESP engages in the provision of water and sewage service. It also offers advisory services on the rational use of water, planning and commercial, and financial and operational management. The company was founded on September 6, 1973 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

