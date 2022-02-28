Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 15,844 Shares of Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,717 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,844 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Adecoagro worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 5,829.9% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 31,365 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 419,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,783,000 after purchasing an additional 20,773 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 281.3% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 167,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 123,500 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 147,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 4,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,789,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,242,000 after purchasing an additional 395,227 shares during the last quarter. 58.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adecoagro stock opened at $9.28 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.80. Adecoagro S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $6.78 and a fifty-two week high of $11.77. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

AGRO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adecoagro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Adecoagro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

Adecoagro Profile

Adecoagro SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of agricultural and agro-industrial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol, and Energy; and Land Transformation. The Farming segment comprises planting, harvesting, processing, and marketing of rice; production and sale of raw milk; and other dairy products.

