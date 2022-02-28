Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys Shares of 37,303 First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 37,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.08% of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 453,200.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 4,532 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $157,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 402.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 6,397 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FDL opened at $36.25 on Monday. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 12-month low of $30.52 and a 12-month high of $36.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.04 and its 200 day moving average is $34.59.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

