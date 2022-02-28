Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Cuts Position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its holdings in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU – Get Rating) by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,088 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,478,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,115,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $576,000. Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $569,000. Finally, Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $398,000.

Shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF stock opened at $49.16 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.93. BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF has a 1-year low of $46.03 and a 1-year high of $54.74.

