Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Cuts Position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM – Get Rating) by 48.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,714 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of Hydrofarm Holdings Group worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HYFM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 126.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 116,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 3,486 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Hydrofarm Holdings Group alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HYFM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.50.

Shares of HYFM opened at $20.04 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.59. Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. has a one year low of $16.74 and a one year high of $73.22.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Profile (Get Rating)

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hydrofarm Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydrofarm Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.