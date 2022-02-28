Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,022 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,965 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Ebix worth $1,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ebix in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Ebix by 27.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Ebix by 7.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Ebix in the third quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Ebix by 110,985.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 7,769 shares in the last quarter. 66.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of Ebix stock opened at $29.65 on Monday. Ebix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.39 and a 12-month high of $39.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $917.46 million, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.52.
Ebix Profile (Get Rating)
Ebix, Inc engages in the provision of software and e-commerce services to the insurance, finance, and healthcare industries. It operates through the following product and service channels: EbixCash Exchanges, Insurance Exchanges, and Risk Compliance Solutions. The EbixCash Exchanges channel offers money transfer, payment, and ticketing and travel services.
