Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,252 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Helios Technologies were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Helios Technologies by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Helios Technologies by 137.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Helios Technologies by 168.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Helios Technologies by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HLIO stock opened at $76.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54 and a beta of 1.18. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.51 and a fifty-two week high of $114.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.43%.

A number of brokerages have commented on HLIO. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Helios Technologies from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helios Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments.

