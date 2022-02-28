Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Rating) by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,697 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 14,636 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.28% of Equity Bancshares worth $1,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in Equity Bancshares by 127.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,533 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 17,087 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Equity Bancshares by 149.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,851 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 14,272 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Equity Bancshares by 5.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 270,788 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,256,000 after purchasing an additional 13,571 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Equity Bancshares by 120.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 16,879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 9,215 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Equity Bancshares by 4.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 231,397 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,055,000 after purchasing an additional 9,143 shares during the period. 56.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EQBK opened at $31.65 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $533.33 million, a P/E ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Equity Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $36.00.

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $46.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.39 million. Equity Bancshares had a net margin of 27.59% and a return on equity of 13.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Equity Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Equity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.25%.

In related news, CEO Brad S. Elliott sold 8,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total transaction of $278,745.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory L. Gaeddert sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.79, for a total transaction of $65,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,182 shares of company stock valued at $372,997. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Equity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Equity Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and businesses. The firm also offers commercial and personal banking services such as savings, treasury management and loans. The company was founded by Brad S. Elliott in November 2002 and is headquartered in Wichita, KS.

