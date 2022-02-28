Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $1.21 Million Holdings in Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its stake in Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT – Get Rating) by 96.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,801 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,806,726 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.33% of Benefitfocus worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in Benefitfocus by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 736,280 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,382,000 after acquiring an additional 26,560 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 446,617 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,297,000 after buying an additional 56,165 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Benefitfocus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,909,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 221,316 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,121,000 after buying an additional 82,747 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Benefitfocus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,836,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Benefitfocus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Benefitfocus stock opened at $10.04 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.87. Benefitfocus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.25 and a fifty-two week high of $15.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 1.57.

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management technology solutions for employers and health plans. The Benefitfocus Platform has a multi-tenant architecture and a user-friendly interface designed for employees to access their benefits in one place. The company’s solutions support medical benefit plans and non-medical benefits, such as dental, life, disability insurance, income protection, digital health, and financial wellness.

