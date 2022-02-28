Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $1.22 Million Holdings in Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its stake in Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,673 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,709 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.35% of Civista Bancshares worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Civista Bancshares by 144.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Civista Bancshares by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in Civista Bancshares by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 125,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Civista Bancshares by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,154 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 5,397 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 115,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 28,597 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CIVB opened at $24.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.35. The company has a market cap of $372.19 million, a P/E ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.91. Civista Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.23 and a 1 year high of $25.94.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 30.44% and a return on equity of 11.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Civista Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.21%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CIVB shares. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd.

Civista Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the community banking business. It provides financial services through its offices in the Ohio counties of Erie, Crawford, Champaign, Franklin, Logan, Summit, Huron, Ottawa, Madison, Union and Richland. The firm’s primary deposit products are checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, and its lending products are residential mortgage, commercial and installment loans.

