Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $1.22 Million Holdings in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its stake in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,798 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,309 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.15% of Simulations Plus worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Simulations Plus by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 136,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in Simulations Plus by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 165,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,553,000 after acquiring an additional 51,304 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Simulations Plus by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 378,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,945,000 after acquiring an additional 4,999 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Simulations Plus by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Simulations Plus by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 3,615 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Simulations Plus alerts:

Simulations Plus stock opened at $38.99 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.92. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.18 and a fifty-two week high of $74.04. The company has a market cap of $786.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.57 and a beta of 0.07.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $12.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Analysts predict that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Simulations Plus’s payout ratio is 48.98%.

In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.32, for a total value of $786,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 23.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SLP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.67.

Simulations Plus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Simulations Plus, Inc provides modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research and regulatory submissions. The firm operates through the following segments: Simulations Plus, Cognigen, DILIsym and Lixoft. It designs and develops pharmaceutical simulation software to promote cost-effective solutions to a number of problems in pharmaceutical research and in the education of pharmacy and medical students.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Simulations Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simulations Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.