Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $1.23 Million Holdings in Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Rating) by 174.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 286,636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182,152 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Arbutus Biopharma worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABUS. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 1,942.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,156,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after buying an additional 1,099,484 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,736,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,321,000 after buying an additional 904,006 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 140.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,286,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,898,000 after buying an additional 752,076 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 6,310.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 635,456 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after buying an additional 625,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,571,000. 54.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ABUS. Chardan Capital increased their price target on Arbutus Biopharma from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Arbutus Biopharma from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arbutus Biopharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.42.

NASDAQ ABUS opened at $3.26 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $440.98 million, a P/E ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 2.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.60. Arbutus Biopharma Co. has a 12 month low of $2.38 and a 12 month high of $6.50.

Arbutus Biopharma Company Profile

Arbutus Biopharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus infection. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Warminster, PA.

