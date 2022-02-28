Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $1.23 Million Stock Position in Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT – Get Rating) by 281.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,282 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Vaxart worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VXRT. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vaxart by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,029,003 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,197,000 after buying an additional 590,704 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vaxart by 66.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,230,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,215,000 after buying an additional 493,135 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vaxart by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,870,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,973,000 after buying an additional 393,227 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vaxart by 111.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 423,039 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,168,000 after buying an additional 222,868 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vaxart by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 837,317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,272,000 after buying an additional 179,401 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.78% of the company’s stock.

VXRT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Vaxart in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Vaxart in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vaxart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vaxart has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.10.

Shares of VXRT stock opened at $5.21 on Monday. Vaxart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.91 and a 52-week high of $11.11. The stock has a market cap of $653.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.52 and a 200-day moving average of $6.82.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). Vaxart had a negative net margin of 5,414.56% and a negative return on equity of 36.10%. The company had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.18 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 75.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Vaxart, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Margaret Echerd sold 3,602 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $28,816.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Vaxart, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oral recombinant vaccines. Its products include Influenza, Norovirus and Respiratory Syncytial Virus. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

