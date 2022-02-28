Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $1.24 Million Stock Position in Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Rating) by 68.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 340,015 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,051 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.66% of Carrols Restaurant Group worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TAST. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 402,072 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 137,491 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 107.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 214,504 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 111,168 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 486.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 131,604 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 109,162 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $647,000. Finally, CM Management LLC increased its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 375,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 85,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

TAST has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.20.

Shares of NASDAQ TAST opened at $2.64 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $135.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $8.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.78.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 2.73% and a negative return on equity of 5.54%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Carrols Restaurant Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants under the Burger King and Popeyes brands. It serves flame-broiled whopper sandwich, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, fries, salads, breakfast items, smoothies, frappes, and other snacks. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, NY.

