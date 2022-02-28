Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $1.30 Million Stake in PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM – Get Rating) by 113.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,710 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,484 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.18% of PAVmed worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PAVM. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in PAVmed during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in PAVmed by 57.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in PAVmed during the second quarter worth about $87,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in PAVmed by 20.2% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of PAVmed by 18.8% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares during the last quarter. 29.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of PAVmed in a report on Saturday, February 12th.

Shares of PAVM stock opened at $1.57 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.65. PAVmed Inc. has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $9.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.06 million, a PE ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 0.03.

PAVmed, Inc is a commercial-stage technology medical device company, which engages in the commercialization of medical technologies. It operates through the following divisions: GI Health, Minimally Invasive Interventions, Infusion Therapy, and Emerging Innovations. The GI health division consists of the EsoGuard esophageal DNA laboratory developed test, the EsoCheck Esophageal Cell Collection Device, and the EsoCure Esophageal Ablation Device with Caldus technology.

