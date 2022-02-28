Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $1.32 Million Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 98.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 726,753 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MBB. Solstein Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 12,650.0% during the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter worth about $42,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 641.4% during the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ MBB opened at $103.97 on Monday. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $103.60 and a 12 month high of $109.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.18.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.166 per share. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%.

About iShares MBS ETF

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

