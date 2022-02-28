Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $1.33 Million Holdings in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating) by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 36,118 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.19% of Gladstone Land worth $1,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Gladstone Land during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Gladstone Land by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Gladstone Land by 90.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Gladstone Land by 91,711.1% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 8,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Gladstone Land by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Gladstone Land alerts:

LAND opened at $30.67 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 7.91 and a current ratio of 1.54. Gladstone Land Co. has a twelve month low of $17.53 and a twelve month high of $35.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.75, a PEG ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.62.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). Gladstone Land had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 0.70%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gladstone Land Co. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.0453 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 22nd. Gladstone Land’s payout ratio is -186.20%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LAND. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Gladstone Land from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Gladstone Land in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Gladstone Land Profile (Get Rating)

Gladstone Land Corp. is an agricultural real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of owning and leasing farmland. It also includes farm-related facilities, such as cooling facilities, packinghouses, processing facilities, and various storage facilities. The company was founded by David Gladstone on June 14, 1997 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.