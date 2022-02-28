Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $1.38 Million Stake in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) by 33.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,224 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,229 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of Model N worth $1,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MODN. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of Model N during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Model N during the second quarter worth about $220,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Model N during the third quarter worth about $239,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Model N during the second quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Model N by 107,660.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,776 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 10,766 shares during the period. 95.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MODN has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Model N from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Model N from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut Model N from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. TheStreet cut Model N from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Model N from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

NYSE:MODN opened at $24.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.29. The company has a market capitalization of $905.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.90 and a beta of 0.97. Model N, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.55 and a 12-month high of $43.79.

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $51.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.88 million. Model N had a negative return on equity of 10.06% and a negative net margin of 15.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Model N, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jason Blessing sold 10,058 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total transaction of $254,668.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,207 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.57, for a total value of $159,177.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,769 shares of company stock worth $679,372 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its industry solutions include: revenue cloud for pharma, revenue cloud for medtech, revenue cloud for high tech and business services for life sciences. The firm’s products include: channel data management, channel management, deal Intelligence, deal management for high tech, deal management for life sciences, global pricing management, global tender management, government pricing, intelligence cloud, market development fund management, medicaid, payer management, price intelligence, provider management, rebate management and validata.

