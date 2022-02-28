Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Position in Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 266,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,955 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.25% of Franklin Street Properties worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 140.6% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 467,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 273,400 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 128,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 22,295 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Street Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Franklin Street Properties by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,978,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,102,000 after buying an additional 54,201 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Brian N. Hansen purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.68 per share, for a total transaction of $284,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

FSP opened at $5.76 on Monday. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a one year low of $4.41 and a one year high of $6.65. The company has a market capitalization of $599.03 million, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.05). Franklin Street Properties had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 6.78%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Franklin Street Properties Corp. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. Franklin Street Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley cut their price objective on Franklin Street Properties from $7.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Franklin Street Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Franklin Street Properties Corp. is an investment company, which specializes and focuses on the asset class of real estate. It operates through the Real Estate Operations segment, which is involved in real estate rental operations, leasing, secured financing of real estate and services provided for asset management, property management, property acquisitions, dispositions and development.

