Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Position in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE – Get Rating) by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,420 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,386 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.66% of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF worth $1,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 360.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,978,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF stock opened at $93.11 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.87 and a 200-day moving average of $100.44. SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $79.44 and a 1-year high of $110.70.

The SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Capital Markets ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index. The S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index is a float-adjusted, modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of the United States publicly traded companies that do business as broker dealers, asset managers, trust and custody banks or exchanges.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.