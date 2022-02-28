Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Makes New $1.32 Million Investment in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 115,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,317,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.46% of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IEA. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 290.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,884 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,638 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 323.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 8,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the 3rd quarter valued at $174,000. 79.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives stock opened at $10.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.42, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $515.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.53. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.57 and a 1-year high of $18.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.71.

In other news, Director John Eber sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.65, for a total value of $144,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter J. Moerbeek acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.71 per share, with a total value of $87,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 19,068 shares of company stock valued at $171,331 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Infrastructure & Energy Alternatives, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries. It operates through Renewables and Specialty Civil segments. The Renewables segment focuses in a range of services that include full EPC project delivery, design, site development, construction, installation and restoration of infrastructure services for the wind and solar industries.

