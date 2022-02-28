Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 35,270 Shares of BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB – Get Rating) by 308.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,709 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,270 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of BioAtla worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in BioAtla by 212.2% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 404,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,911,000 after acquiring an additional 275,038 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in BioAtla by 136.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 24,600 shares in the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in BioAtla during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,258,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in BioAtla by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,270,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,410,000 after acquiring an additional 178,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioAtla during the 2nd quarter valued at $336,000. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioAtla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Shares of BCAB opened at $6.64 on Monday. BioAtla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.09 and a 12 month high of $76.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.24.

In related news, CEO Jay M. Phd Short sold 24,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total value of $560,112.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Waldron sold 7,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total value of $166,875.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,206 shares of company stock valued at $764,744 in the last 90 days. 35.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BioAtla, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other tumor types.

