Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases New Shares in Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 149,693 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of Cogent Biosciences as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 2.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,732,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,977,000 after purchasing an additional 54,847 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 18.9% during the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 982,298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,261,000 after purchasing an additional 156,179 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 0.9% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,927,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,207,000 after purchasing an additional 16,529 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Cogent Biosciences in the third quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cogent Biosciences by 3.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 729,846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,919,000 after acquiring an additional 26,762 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have commented on COGT. SVB Leerink began coverage on Cogent Biosciences in a report on Sunday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Cogent Biosciences from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cogent Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

Cogent Biosciences stock opened at $6.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $239.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 2.86. Cogent Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $5.58 and a one year high of $11.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.49 and a 200 day moving average of $8.21.

Cogent Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. It focuses on CGT9486, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is designed to potently inhibit the KIT D816V mutation as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17.

