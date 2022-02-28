Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 37,509 NuShares Short-Term REIT ETF (BATS:NURE)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in NuShares Short-Term REIT ETF (BATS:NURE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 37,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,324,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NURE. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in NuShares Short-Term REIT ETF by 43.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NuShares Short-Term REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $271,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of NuShares Short-Term REIT ETF by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 2,669 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NuShares Short-Term REIT ETF by 84.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NuShares Short-Term REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $375,000.

Shares of NuShares Short-Term REIT ETF stock opened at $37.90 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.70. NuShares Short-Term REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $23.70 and a 1-year high of $27.25.

