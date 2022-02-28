Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Rating) by 788.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 199,172 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176,747 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of Canaan worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Canaan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,520,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Canaan by 98.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 58,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 28,986 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Canaan by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,753,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,716,000 after acquiring an additional 160,010 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Canaan by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 393,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 194,905 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Canaan in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $151,000. 14.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAN stock opened at $4.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $789.16 million, a PE ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 4.20. Canaan Inc. has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $39.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.91.

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.

