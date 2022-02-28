Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU – Get Rating) by 66.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,833 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,947 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Sculptor Capital Management worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Sculptor Capital Management by 250.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Freemont Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. 25.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SCU stock opened at $13.09 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $745.00 million, a PE ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 4.81 and a quick ratio of 4.81. Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. has a one year low of $11.95 and a one year high of $28.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.70.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SCU. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sculptor Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Sculptor Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Sculptor Capital Management from $37.50 to $33.50 in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

In related news, COO Wayne Cohen sold 8,607 shares of Sculptor Capital Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.37, for a total transaction of $166,717.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Michael Levine sold 15,559 shares of Sculptor Capital Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total transaction of $333,273.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,773 shares of company stock worth $684,698. 13.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Sculptor Capital Management

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a global alternative asset management firm providing investment products in a range of areas including multi-strategy, credit and real estate. The company serves global clients through commingled funds, separate accounts and specialized products. Its distinct investment process seeks to generate attractive and consistent risk-adjusted returns across market cycles through a combination of fundamental bottom-up research, a high degree of flexibility, a collaborative team and integrated risk management.

