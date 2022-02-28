Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Reduces Position in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF worth $1,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. Beaumont Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 9,521.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,713 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 4,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FCOM opened at $45.44 on Monday. Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF has a one year low of $42.20 and a one year high of $57.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.98.

