Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 10,943 Shares of Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,985 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock after selling 10,943 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Tejon Ranch worth $1,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Tejon Ranch during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tejon Ranch by 442.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,765 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Tejon Ranch by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,648 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Tejon Ranch by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,837 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Tejon Ranch by 213.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,119 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 6,213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRC opened at $17.33 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.54. The stock has a market cap of $456.82 million, a PE ratio of 216.65 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.78. Tejon Ranch Co. has a 52-week low of $14.79 and a 52-week high of $21.69.

Tejon Ranch Co operates as a real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate-Commercial and Industrial Development, Real Estate-Resort and Residential Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Real Estate-Commercial and Industrial Development segment’s activities include: the entitling, planning, and permitting of land for development, the construction of infrastructure, the construction of pre-leased buildings, the construction of buildings to be leased or sold, and the sale of land to third parties for their own development.

