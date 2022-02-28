Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 112,223 Shares of GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its holdings in GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 261,316 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 112,223 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.53% of GasLog Partners worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GLOP. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of GasLog Partners by 58.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,183,989 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,369,000 after acquiring an additional 438,052 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of GasLog Partners by 30.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,199,770 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,427,000 after acquiring an additional 277,391 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its stake in GasLog Partners by 231.6% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 80,760 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 56,403 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in GasLog Partners in the third quarter valued at about $188,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in GasLog Partners in the third quarter valued at about $186,000. 11.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GLOP opened at $3.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $190.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 2.64. GasLog Partners LP has a 12 month low of $2.46 and a 12 month high of $5.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.45.

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The shipping company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $88.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.53 million. GasLog Partners had a positive return on equity of 14.11% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GasLog Partners LP will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. GasLog Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -9.52%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GLOP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GasLog Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet downgraded GasLog Partners from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

GasLog Partners LP engages in the operation and acquisition of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, which engages in LNG transportation under multi-year charters. The company was founded on January 23, 2014 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

