Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 123,363 Shares of Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its position in Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB – Get Rating) by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 209,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,363 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.33% of Provention Bio worth $1,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PRVB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 4,493 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 940,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,929,000 after purchasing an additional 74,854 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,328,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,198,000 after purchasing an additional 242,728 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 374,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,161,000 after purchasing an additional 10,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 164,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 6,637 shares during the last quarter. 35.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRVB has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Provention Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Provention Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group raised shares of Provention Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Monday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.18.

Shares of NASDAQ PRVB opened at $6.52 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.21 million, a PE ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 2.74. Provention Bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.40 and a 1 year high of $14.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.50 and its 200-day moving average is $6.11.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.03. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.58) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Provention Bio, Inc. will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Provention Bio news, insider Eleanor Ramos bought 5,201 shares of Provention Bio stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.49 per share, with a total value of $33,754.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 13.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Provention Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and solutions. Its products include PRV-031 for the interception of type 1 diabetes (T1D), PRV-015 for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease, PRV-6527 for Crohn’s disease, PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus, and PRV-101 for the prevention of acute coxsackie virus B (CVB), and the prevention of type 1 diabetes (T1D) onset.

